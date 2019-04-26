Dog walker shocked to find human leg on pathway just yards from primary school

Police have launched an investigation after a shocked dog walker discovered part of a human leg just yards away from a primary school.

The gruesome discovery was made on a narrow pathway in the village of New Waltham near Grimsby, Lincs, at 6.45am on Thursday.

Humberside Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the walkway, which is used by hundreds of schoolchildren every day.

Detectives are speaking to nearby homeowners and passersby and forensic investigators have been spotted investigating the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Nicholson confirmed the body part discovered is believed to be a "lower limb".

He said: "Officers are currently on the path near to the old railway track at Louth Road, New Waltham.

"A report was received at around 6.45am today, Thursday 25 April, of a discovery of what was believed to be a human body part.

"We are in the very early stages of the investigation however it is suspected to be a lower limb.

"A cordon is in place and people are asked to please avoid the area and allow officers to carry out enquiries as part of the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 85 of 25/04/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The discovery was made on a trail known as the New Waltham Peaks Parkway Path, which runs alongside Waltham Academy.