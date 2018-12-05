Don't approach wanted man warn Halifax police

Police are warning the public in Halifax not to approach a man that is wanted back in prison.

Daniel Town, aged 29, was released from prison on licence in May after serving a sentence for assault but is now wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with the terms of his licence and on suspicion of drugs offences.

He is described as white, five feet, ten inches tall and of stocky build, with short brown hair and distinctive tattoos on his neck and arms.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to locate Town, who has links to Halifax and Leeds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach Town but to contact police in Halifax on 101.

Quote crime reference 13180544073 when passing on details.