Don't give it back if you get a brand new phone delivered by surprise say Yorkshire police - this is why

Police have issued a warning about a sophisticated new scam going around in Yorkshire which involves a brand new smartphone being delivered to your door.

West Yorkshire Police outlined how the scam works: "A brand new top-of-the-range phone is delivered to your door. The package has your name on it but you don't remember ordering it...

If you get a brand new smartphone, DON'T give it back

"There is another knock at the door and a courier asks for the phone back explaining: "We delivered it by mistake."

"Would you hand it over? If you do, it could prove to be an expensive mistake.It is a scam and yet another way that sophisticated thieves try to rip us off.

"Delivery scams are just one of the increasingly sophisticated methods fraudsters are using to leave you out of pocket.

"The scam involves criminals ordering and then attempting to intercept - or trick you into handing over - high-value packages.

"It usually happens when criminals somehow manage to get hold of your personal details to place the order. If criminals fail to intercept the delivery in the street, they often pose as a courier and try to collect the "wrongly delivered" item from your house."

What should you do?

If a courier unexpectedly comes to collect an item at your home, do not hand it over. Check their credentials and call the company they claim to be representing.

If you have any fears, contact the police.

If you receive an unexpected high-value package such as a phone, contact the retailer immediately and arrange for it to be sent back, as the scammer may have attempted to intercept the delivery or will pose as a 'courier' to collect the item.

Identity theft is also on the rise, so if you spot any suspicious activity on your account report it to your bank immediately. Ensure personal documents such as bank statements are not left lying around, and are shredded before throwing away.