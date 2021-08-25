Doncaster man, 26, clocked speeding at 135mph in stolen car on the A63 at North Ferriby in East Yorkshire

Officers said the 26-year-old was in custody on Tuesday, after he was held on Monday afternoon on the eastbound carriageway of the road.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said when the man stopped, officers found the car was stolen and there was a large amount of cash and a weapon in the footwell of the vehicle.
He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, money laundering, possession of an offensive weapon, driving without proper insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of what are suspected to be Class B drugs and failure of a roadside drugs test.