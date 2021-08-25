Doncaster man, 26, clocked speeding at 135mph in stolen car on the A63 at North Ferriby in East Yorkshire

The man was clocked at 135mph on the A63 at North Ferriby, police said

Officers said the 26-year-old was in custody on Tuesday, after he was held on Monday afternoon on the eastbound carriageway of the road.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said when the man stopped, officers found the car was stolen and there was a large amount of cash and a weapon in the footwell of the vehicle.