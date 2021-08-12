Doncaster man, 26, jailed for sharing racist Snapchat video of home secretary Priti Patel

Home secretary Priti Patel

Jake Henderson was accused of “inciting racial hatred” after posting the 50-second video on the social media platform, which has since been viewed “millions of times”.

Henderson, who had previously attended an English Defence League rally, could be heard on the video saying: “As a white man, I won’t be listening to people of colour.”

A second man, Robert Cumming from Doncaster, admitted sharing the video on his own Snapchat group along with the caption “Haters gonna be hating”, followed by four laughing emojis.

Prosecutor Daniel Church said Cumming’s decision to share the video was “effectively an endorsement for what Mr Henderson was saying”.

Henderson, 28, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, and Cumming, 26, both pleaded guilty to a single charge of sending a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message or matter via a public communication network.

At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Henderson was handed a 10-week prison sentence while Cumming was jailed for six weeks.

Sentencing Henderson and Cumming, District Judge Andrew Meachin said: “I doubt the potential consequences can be quantified.

“Mr Henderson clearly knew what he was doing when he made the video clip and Mr Cumming clearly knew what he was doing when he shared it on.”

The judge said he had considered suspending the prison sentence, but the racially aggravated nature of the offences had persuaded him not to.

The court was previously told the video was recovered by police from the phone of Henderson’s partner.

Henderson had been cautioned on a separate matter by police in March 2015 for threatening to firebomb a taxi company because he heard they were “displaying Isis flags”.

Mr Church read parts of the video and some of Henderson’s views to the court, with one of them saying: “A black man’s place is under a white man.”

Another view read to the court was that he “wished he could round up all ethnic minorities and put them in a cage”.

A member of the public had also expressed “concern” over Henderson’s beliefs that people from Pakistan are “rapists”, describing his views as “deeply offensive”.

Other statements from members of the public said the video demonstrated the defendant’s “extreme ideological views”.