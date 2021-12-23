Doncaster man jailed after breaking into ex-girlfriend's home armed with machetes and hammers

A Doncaster man has been jailed for five years and four months after admitting burglary, assault, breaching a restraining order and dangerous driving.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:33 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:34 am

Damian Blackburn, 29, formerly of Coppice Road, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday December 21 when he pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

The court heard that on May 16, Blackburn, along with three other men, broke into his ex-partner's property brandishing weapons including machetes and hammers.

Damian Blackburn

It had been their intention to assault the occupant - a friend of his former girlfriend.

Two days later, Blackburn was located by officers driving in a dangerous manner.

In an attempt to evade officers Blackburn drove at speeds of up to 100mph, almost colliding with other road users and going the wrong way around a roundabout.

PC Dominic Harrison, who led the investigation, said: “The initial offence saw Blackburn and others storm into his former partner's address armed with weapons.

“This was a terrifying incident for the victim. Then, while wanted by police for that offence, he drove in reckless and dangerous manner in an attempt to evade arrest.”