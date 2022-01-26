Doncaster woman, 29, jailed for attacking clubber with her stiletto heel in busy bar

Thereese Soper, 29, of St Catherine’s Avenue in Doncaster, pleaded guilty to Section 20 wounding following her involvement in an altercation in January 2020 in a bar in the town.
Soper’s victim, a 33 year-old woman, was socialising with her friends in the Jacques Bar in Lazarus Court when Soper became confrontational towards her.
Soper’s aggression quickly escalated and she admitted to punching the victim before kicking out at her with her stiletto on.
The victim suffered facial injuries caused by Soper’s stiletto heel, and was taken to hospital via ambulance.
The argument between the two women had begun over how much room Soper was taking up on the dancefloor.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Danielle Green said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent woman in a busy bar.
“Soper’s behaviour was unjustified, unnecessary and dangerous. I am pleased that her sentencing reflects the severity of the injury caused.”
Soper was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.