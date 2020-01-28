Drink driver destroys headstones after ploughing into graveyard

A drink driver destroyed headstones after ploughing into a graveyard.

The silver car was destroyed after crashing through the wall of the cemetery.

It happened in the early hours of this morning in Lindley, Huddersfield.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit said the drink driver was "lucky not to have ended up in one of the graves."

The drink-driving limit for drivers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrams per 100 millilitres of urine.