Drink driver disgusts police officers after being sick in police car and van in Yorkshire

He was spotted behind the wheel of a badly damaged black BMW on the Park Square roundabout in the early hours of yesterday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said a roads policing officer spotted the car and ordered the driver to pull over.

The driver was said to have been ‘staggering’ and ‘slurring’ and stank of alcohol.

He was arrested and placed into the back of a police car but was sick.

A police van was deployed and the motorist was transferred into the back, but when it pulled up at the Shepcote Lane police custody suite, it was discovered that the man had been sick again.

Both vehicles were out of action until they were deep cleaned.

South Yorkshire Police said: “One of our night shift roads policing officers heard this coming before seeing it being driven around Park Square Roundabout in Sheffield. And yes it was being driven in that state.

“Quick flash of the blues and a chat with the driver lead us to think something might be wrong. The staggering, slurring and smell of sweet sweet liquor gave the game away.

“After a bit of a ‘schmozzle’ the driver failed to provide a sample at the road side and was quickly in handcuffs.

“Bring into action the days roads policing officers, who had turned out early to help and the driver was in our car ready for a room at the inn.

“However, the effects of the sweet liquor began to disagree with him, and we all know one of the effects of drinking too much of the falling down juice. Cue the rear of our car being redecorated, and we don’t mean with Christmas decorations.

“That’s one car out of service. And some rather annoyed days officers.

“So we asked for a van, just in case. Once that arrived, we set off for custody with the driver safely in the cage. And we get to custody. And he’s redecorated the cage of the van. Another vehicle out of service.

“After then falling asleep in the custody suite, he managed to provide a breath sample of nearly double the legal limit.

“After a few hours to sleep it off, during which he managed not to redecorate his cell, he was charged and bailed to court.

“The two police vehicles had to be deep cleaned, but were back in service later that day.

“Drink driving kills. We like arresting them. We don’t like being left presents or having our vehicles redecorated as it takes them off the road and means we can’t use them. Plus it’s disgusting and makes us feel at the same time.”

Enquiries established that the drink driver had crashed into railings on the corner of Mawbray Street and Chatham Street, near the Riverside pub at Kelham Island.