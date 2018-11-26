Drink driver sped through Yorkshire at 80mph in 30 zone - with 13-year-old in the car

Have your say

A drink driver who hit speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone as this shocking video shows has been disqualified from driving.

Paul William Raymond Lynas, aged 30, was caught on film driving at 80mph in a 30mph zone.

The incident happened on the A171 at 12.30am on September 29.

After police stopped the car they found the driver's 13-year-old daughter was in the car.

Lynas pleaded guilty to a drink driving offence and was disqualified for 38 months and fined £635.

Lynas, of Wagtail Crescent, pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates Court on November 19.