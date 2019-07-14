Driver arrested after cyclist killed in York collision

Have your say

A driver was arrested after a cyclist died in a collision with a car in York.

The collision happened just before 1am this morning (Sun July 7) on Stockton Lane.

Police said the cyclist, a 29-year-old local man, died at the scene.

The collision involved a black Toyota Auris and a black bicycle with gold trim.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

Police are urging witnesses or anyone with dash-camera footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12190127207.