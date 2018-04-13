Driver jailed after stolen car chase through Harrogate

A drunk driver who stole a car and fled from police while committing a string of other offences has been locked up today.

Christopher Lawrence Newton, 22, of South Street, Scarborough, appeared at York Crown Court today where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison after earlier pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.



He was also handed an 18 month driving ban and ordered to undertake an extended driving test on completion of the ban.

Newton was driving a silver Toyota Auris on Skipton Road, Harrogate, at around 4.40am on Friday March 2, when he initially failed to stop for traffic cops.

He had taken the car from outside a pub in Farnham and a police pursuit lasting 24 minutes ensued around Harrogate, Killinghall, Ripley, Knaresborough and Starbeck. It ended when the Toyota stopped due to a mechanical fault on Prospect Road in Starbeck.

Following his arrest, a test confirmed Newton had 164 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood – the legal limit is 80.

He was charged in relation to this incident and he was also recalled to prison after breaking his release licence for a previous offence.

Traffic Constable David Minto, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “At the time of this incident, Newton had been driving a stolen car whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and with absolutely no regard for the safety of other road-users.

“He continually drove at high speed, disobeyed red traffic light signals, and carried out dangerous overtaking manoeuvres which put other motorists and pedestrians at great risk.

“I am satisfied with the outcome at court. Newton now has further time to consider his irresponsible and shocking behaviour from behind bars, which is clearly the best place for him at this moment in time.”