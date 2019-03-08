Driver left with life-threatening injuries after car rolls over in Yorkshire crash

A driver has been left with life-threatening injuries after their car crashed and roll over several times in East Yorkshire.

The crash happened on Hariff Lane near Burstwick on Thursday, March at about 9.45pm.

A silver Vauxhall estate car left the road flipped over several times.

The driver received life-threatening neck and chest injuries.

He has been taken to hospital.

The passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.

No other cars were involved.

Humberside Police are appealing for any witnesses to ring them and quote log 598 of 7/3/19.

