Driver locked up over police chase through Leeds a week after he was banned from the roads

A driver who was involved in dangerous police chase just a week after being banned from the roads has been jailed.

Michael Walker narrowly avoided knocking down a motor cyclist as he drove at double the speed limit through the streets of Woodlesford.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard police saw Walker driving an Audi convertible on the A639 Leeds Road and signalled for him to pull over.

Walker accelerated away before driving onto the forecourt of a petrol station.

The 29-year-old then sped along Holmsley Lane and came close to hitting the biker near to Gipsy Lane.

Phillips Adams, prosecuting, said Walker then made hand gestures from the vehicle to give officers the impression that he was going to stop.

He sped off again and reached double the speed limit in residential areas on Langdale Road and North Lane.

Walker abandoned the vehicle and ran off after driving into a cul-de-sac on Green Lea.

The Audi continued moving and crashed into a parked car.

Walker was caught by officers after a short chase.

Police then discovered that Walker was the subject of a driving ban which was imposed by magistrates a week before the incident on September 24 this year.

Walker, of Copley Lane, Robin Hood, Leeds, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He has previous convictions for offences including possessing cannabis with intent to supply, handling stolen goods, battery and fly tipping.

Michael Collins, mitigating, said Walker was struggling with mental health difficulties.

The court heard Walker was self employed and ran a recycling business but was currently unable to work due to his problems.

Mr Collins said his client had been receiving help for depression and anxiety.

Walker was sent to prison for six months.

He was also banned from driving for two years and three months.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "The ink was barely dry on the disqualification when you were driving a car.

"Those who behave in that way, even if they have never been to prison, must go to prison."