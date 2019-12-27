Driver who treated roads 'like a racetrack' during high-speed chase is jailed

A Wetherby man who drove at high speeds trying to chase a man he thought had been in a relationship with his girlfriend has been jailed after treating the roads of York 'like a racetrack'.

Bradley Kitching, 24, of Moore Lane, spotted John Carey while driving in Heworth Green, in York. Carey sped off upon spotting Kitching, who chased after him in his blue Mini Cooper.

Carey's car was totally destroyed after it burst into flames when he crashed it in a wooded area. Credit: NYP

Carey, 27, of Orchard Gardens, Huntington, York, was driving a blue Vauxhall Astra VXR on the evening of October 10 when he was seen by Kitching.

Both cars travelled at high speeds through residential areas, which witnesses saying they reached speeds of 80mph and 100mph - despite the limit being 30mph.

In Stockton-on-Forest, some three and a half miles from where the pair first saw each other, Kitching lost control of his Mini Cooper which left the road and ended up in a large garden pond. Two passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, including several broken bones.

After the crash, Carey continued to drive at high speeds and eventally crashed his car into a wooded area near Common Lane, causing his car to burst into flames. It was completely destroyed.

Kitching and Carey both escaped with minor injuries as a result of the collisions.

An investigation found Carey had not told his insurer that he had points on his driving licence or that his vehicle had been modified. As a result the insurer cancelled his policy.

At York Crown Court on December 20, Carey was found not guilty of dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to making a false declaration to obtain insurance. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Kitching had earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious injury. He was sentenced to nine months in prison and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Judge Sean Morris said Kitching’s driving was in the most severe category and that had anyone been killed as a result of the incident he would have potentially received up to eight to ten years in prison.

Sergeant Mark Patterson, from North Yorkshire Police’s major collision investigation team, said: “Bradley Kitching chose to treat the roads of York like a racetrack, as a way of resolving a petty dispute between himself and another man.

“Kitching’s driving resulted in two of his passengers suffering serious injuries. He had no regard for other people using the road that night. It is nothing short of a miracle that nobody lost their life as a result of either of the two collisions.

“Carey admitted lying to his insurance company about his driving licence points and the modifications to his vehicle to make his premium cheaper. These actions have resulted in the insurer cancelling his policy, him being convicted of a fraud offence and being left with a substantial bill for his vehicle which was destroyed in the fire.”