Drone footage shows smoke billow from Ilkley Moor as crews battle two moorland fires

Fire crews are currently battling a Moorland fire on Ilkley Moor after one of the hottest days of the year so far.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have sad that around 50 acres of Moorland is involved in fire, with crews called to two separate blazes.

Moorland fire at Ilkley Moor. Credit: Ilkley Chat

This is moorland situated to the north of Dick Hudson's pub on Otley Road, Bingley.

This incident has since been scaled back although the service have also been called to a second incident at Hanging Stone Road, Ilkley. Seven pumps from both West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Fire Services are attending.

There are no reports of anyone injured and fire investigations officers have also been sent to the scenes to establish the causes.

Ilkley residents posted photos of the blaze on Twitter, while drone footage posted by user @newcol showed the extent of the fire with smoke billowing from the hillside.

The smoke above Ilkley. Pic credit: Dr Peterson-Wagner

One person commented: "We stood at the top of our street for ten minutes and the flames double in size across the moors. Not sure how fire service will get across. So much wildlife up there. Hope the bunnies run away #Ilkley."

Another person said on Twitter that they could see the fire "spreading very quickly with large flames."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that firefighters are on the ground using aqua backbacks, beaters and leaf blowers to try and put out the fire.

A spokeswoman for the service said: "There are two fires ongoing this afternoon, but it's very much the same moorland. The first is near Bingley by the Dick Hudson's pub, four pumps attended this. There is another fire which we were called to at 3.12pm that remains ongoing at Hanging Stone Road. Seven pumps are in attendance."

Fire engines from Bingley, Shipley, Keighley and Rawdon are at the scene along with the specialist wildfire unit from Keighley.

