Drug addict burgled children's nursery in Pontefract

A burglar who raided a children’s nursery in Pontefract was snared after his blood was found at the crime scene.

Charlie McBride smashed a window at the Little Rainbows Nursery on Northgate. Leeds Magistrates’ Court was told.

Little Rainbows nursery on Northgate, Pontefract.'Image: Google

McBride age 27, of Aire Street, Knottingley, searched the nursery looking for items to steal before escaping empty handed sometime between August 20 and 28 2018.

Nursery staff discovered the break in when the nursery reopened after the school summer holidays.

Police investigated and McBride was identified from DNA evidence after his blood was found at the scene.

Prosecutor, Lisa Evans said McBride caused £200 worth of damage to the window.

Miss Evans said: “He was interviewed and accepted he entered the premises. He said at the time he was withdrawing from drugs .

“He needed some money. He smashed a window with a brick. He looked around and then left. He didn’t get anything, he said he was looking for petty cash."

Miss Evans added: “At the end of the interview he said ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t realise it was a nursery.”

McBride admitted burglary.

Mitigating, Akef Akbar said: “He was withdrawing from drugs, he was desperately looking for some cash."

Mr Akbar said after leaving the nursery, McBride burgled a post office and was jailed for 12 weeks for that offence, spending six weeks in custody.

Mr Akbar said: “He is currently looking for work and claims Universal Credit."

Mr Akbar added: “He is remorseful .”

A probation officer told the court McBride has ongoing drug issues and recommended adjourning sentence for a drug rehabilitation report.

Magistrates adjourned sentence to December 6.

McBride was granted conditional bail and must obey a 7pm to 7am curfew.