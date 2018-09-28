Drug dealer and wife had £150,000 of heroin and cocaine stashed in Leeds house

Have your say

MORE than £150,000 worth of drugs was discovered when police searched the home where a Leeds drug dealer lived with his wife.

Heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine was seized from the property along with £23,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and luxury jewellery from Irfan Aziz and Nadia Aslam's property in Pudsey.

A court heard machetes and mobile phones were also recovered from the house on Owlcoates Road.

Two high-value cars were also parked on the drive, including an £82,000 Audi which belonged to Aslam.

Leeds Crown Court heard police went to the couple's home on October 26 last year to speak to Aziz after he had been the victim of a violent attack.

While officers were at the house they found 53 packages of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in a bedroom.

The packages were taken away for analysis and found to contain traces of Aziz's DNA.

Police returned to the house a month later to arrest him and the house was searched again.

Mobile phones and machetes were recovered and Aziz was taken to Elland Road police station for questioning.

Police returned to the house later the same day and found Aslam half way up a flight of loft ladders.

A DKNY bag was found inside the loft which contained £23,000 in cash, jewellery, a Rolex watch and more class A drugs.

A total of £100,000 of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine was found in the loft.

Almost 2,5kgs of drugs was seized in total with an estimated street value of £159,150.

Aziz, 35, pleaded guilty to six offences of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one of money laundering.

The court heard Aziz has served a previous prison sentence for drug dealing.

He was jailed for ten and a half years.

Robin Freize, mitigating, said it was accepted that Aziz played a significant role in a drug dealing ring but he was not in charge of the operation.

Recorder Paul Greaney QC, said: "Expert evidence indicates that you, Irfan Aziz, were the person that street dealers would go to and you had a highly effective operation.

"You were operating this business from your home where you lived with your child.

"On one occasion men turned up and assaulted you very badly indeed."

Aslam, 32, pleaded guilty to money laundering.

She pleaded guilty to the offence on the basis that she kept the cash in the handbag and used it keep up payments on her Audi.

Aslam was given an 18-month community order.

Andrew Dallas, for Aslam, said she had spent six months in prison on remand since being arrested and had given birth while in custody.