Drug driver with machete in car arrested after ramming police on Yorkshire street

A drug driver with a machete in their car was arrested last night in North Yorkshire after they rammed police.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8.

Andrew Ingram, a traffic officer in Craven tweeted that the suspect deliberately drove into the back and side of his police car.

After inspecting the suspect's vehicle, Mr Ingram found a machete and made an arrest.

He tweeted: "Interesting night shift with a drug driver deliberately hitting rear of my car and then the side.

Damage to the side of the car.

"Found a machete in the vehicle also. Arrested"

Under section 5A of the Road Traffic Act 1988 it is illegal to drive if either you’re unfit to do so because you’re on legal or illegal drugs or you have certain levels of illegal drugs in your blood (even if they haven’t affected your driving).

If a person is convicted of drug driving they will receive a minimum one year driving ban and can receive an unlimited fine, up to 6 months in prison and a criminal record.

The guilty person's driving licence will also show they have been convicted for drug driving for the next 11 years.

It is an offence to carry knives with a blade longer than three inches in a public place.

The penalty for committing this offence is a maximum prison sentence of four years.