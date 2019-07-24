Drug trafficker caught with heroin stuffed in children's clothing at Leeds Bradford Airport

A drug trafficker tried to conceal 6kg of heroin into a suitcase packed with children's clothing before catching a Jet2 flight from Spain to Leeds Bradford Airport.

Constante Pineiro Martinez, 57, was caught with the drugs, which had an estimated street value of more than £300,000, when he arrived at the Yorkshire airport on May 26.

The drugs concealed by Constante Pineiro Martinez.

When he was stopped by Border Force officers, Martinez, a Spanish national, said he was in the UK to see a girlfriend he had met in Tenerife.

He said he was only carrying hand luggage, but a non descript grey suitcase was left unclaimed on the baggage carousel which had his name on.

When questioned by officer he changed his story, saying a Dutchman had asked him to bring some fabric samples to the UK, check in the back and leave it on the carousel.

When officers searched Martinez's suitcase, they found four similar packages labelled as "Pasha Fabrics" sealed in plastic, along with drugs stitched in to children’s clothing.

The drugs concealed by Constante Pineiro Martinez.

Concealed within the fabric were blocks of high-purity drugs with a street value of £300,000.

Read more: Yorkshire man left 'angry and isolated' after three targeted hate crime attacks

In court, Martinez changed his account again, claiming his business had fallen on hard times and he had taken a loan of 10,000 euros from a contact in Columbia. After paying 5,000 euros back, the debtor offered to cancel the debt if he carried the suitcase with drugs to the UK.

Martinez pleaded guilty to importation of controlled drugs when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Mark Spoors, Branch Commander at the National Crime Agency, said: “Martinez knew he was importing drugs and was motivated by substantial financial reward – but crime does not pay. His arrest and long custodial sentence will disrupt the wider organised crime group responsible and be a warning to others who attempt to bring drugs into the UK and cause harm to our communities.

Constante Pineiro Martinez, 57, was caught with the drugs, which had an estimated street value of more than300,000, when he arrived at the Yorkshire airport on May 26.

Read more: One million pounds worth of drugs found in sleepy Yorkshire village

“Drug trafficking is a major source of revenue for crime groups, many of whom are involved in multiple crime types, such as modern slavery and people smuggling; adapting their methods to law enforcement responses.

“Working with Border Force and other partners we are committed to doing all we can to make sure drug smugglers are stopped.”