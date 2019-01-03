Drugged up BMW driver fled police chase at 130mph in before jumping over M606 barrier

A drugged-up BMW driver has been jailed for 14 months after a judge watched shocking dashcam footage of a high-speed police pursuit along the M606 and M62 towards Huddersfield.

In the eight-minute recording 31-year-old Adam Simpson reached staggering speeds of 130mph on the M606 in Bradford before his damaged car was pursued westbound at over 60mph along the M62 in the early hours of the morning.

The BMW driver fled at 130mph (Stock Photo from West Yorkshire Police)

The footage captured smoke and sparks coming from a damaged tyre and wheel before panicking Simpson pulled over onto the hard shoulder and jumped the nearside barrier.

Bradford Crown Court heard today/yesterday (Thurs) that Simpson, who was still affected by the cocaine and cannabis he claimed to have taken at the weekend, was chased by police officers using torches and he was eventually found and arrested in the nearby fields.

Judge Jonathan Rose described the incident from March last year as "one of the worst examples of dangerous driving" seen by the court and said the suggestion that Simpson may have driven off because he didn't have an MOT certificate for the car was "utterly beyond comprehension".

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson described how Simpson, who only had two endorsements on his licence for driving without insurance, initially drove into the car park of a pub near to the M606 before exiting at speed and heading down the slip road.

She said the BMW reached a speed of 130mph and the footage showed the vehicle still doing 120mph through roadworks where the motorway had been reduced to one lane with a 50mph limit.

At one stage Simpson lost control of the car, possibly hitting the kerb, and the dashcam footage showed smoke and sparks coming from the vehicle as it headed along the M62.

In another attempt to shake off the police Simpson drove into the Hartshead Moor services, but then went back onto the westbound carriageway before pulling over and trying to make a run for it.

The court heard that at the time of the incident Simpson, of Heys Close, Rossendale, had split up from his partner and was using cocaine, cannabis and alcohol.

The father-of-one, who works as a welder, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs when he first appeared at the magistrates court last month and Judge Rose explained that the law meant he could only impose a maximum of two years in jail for the offence and he also had to give Simpson a third off for his early plea.

Solicitor advocate Nick Leadbeater, for Simpson, said his client acknowledged that he had made an horrific mistake which he could not take back.

"There is dangerous driving in and around this city that jeopardises the lives and property of its citizens and in particular of police officers who are obliged to do what they can to bring this sort of great danger to an end before anyone gets hurt or killed," the judge told Simpson.

"On that particular night there can be no doubt you put other road users in real danger including the police officers in that car.

"There was no reason for you not to stop. Instead you deliberately attempted to put the police off the scent and then you drove at an ever increasing speed."

Judge Rose said Simpson was not even dissuaded by the damage caused to his car by the inadequacies of his own driving.

The judge explained that his starting point for the prison sentence was 21 months, but the law obliged him to reduce it by a third to 14 months because of Simpson's guilty plea at the first opportunity.

Simpson, who will serve half the sentence, was also banned from driving for a total of two years and seven months, but he must also pass an mandatory extended re-test before lawfully driving on the roads again.