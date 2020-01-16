Drugs, weapons and cash seized by Harrogate police in county lines operation

Have your say

Police have seized weapons, drugs and large wads of cash in a county lines drugs operation in Harrogate.

The items were seized from three males last week by the Operation Expedite team, North Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday.

The force posted an image of a large knife and drugs paraphernalia on social media and said: "Drugs and weapons have no place in our communities, we need your help to stop it.

"Please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information."

There is a continued rise in “county lines” dealing in which criminal gangs receive orders for drugs using dedicated phone lines and transport those drugs from city hubs to smaller towns and rural areas.

It is a particular problem in North Yorkshire towns and villages such as Harrogate, where a mother has recently told the Yorkshire Post how her 12-year-old son got caught up in the nightmare of county lines drug dealing.

The signs of country lines dealing to look out for:

Increased callers at a property

Increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time

Different accents at a property

Increased antisocial behaviour at a property

Not seeing the resident for long periods of time

Unfamiliar vehicles at the property

Windows covered or curtains closed for long periods