Drunk driver sexually assaulted PCSO at crash scene after drinking four bottles of whisky

A drunk driver sexually assaulted a police community support officer at the scene of a car crash after drinking four bottles of whisky.

Zahir Abbas had also taken crack cocaine and heroin when he lost control of his car, crashed into another vehicle and hit a wall.

Leeds Crown Court heard an off-duty PCSO went to help after she saw the incident as she made her way to work.

The officer went to help the woman driving the other car before going to to check on Abbas.

The 34-year-old was slumped behind his seat, smelt strongly of alcohol and was slurring his speech.

Abbas swore at at her and tried to get out of the car but she refused to let him leave.

The defendant lit a cigarette and waved it towards her face.

Abbas groped the officer on two occasions when she turned away to see if back-up police units were approaching.

He continued to be abusive and used sexual phrases when other officers arrived to arrest him.

Four bottles of whisky were found on the floor of the vehicle which Abbas claimed to have drunk.

He also told officers he had taken cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

He refused to provide a roadside breath test.

The incident happened around 3pm on December 1 last year in Horbury, near Wakefield.

Abbas was later released on bail but was arrested again on February 9 this year after a police chase through Dewsbury and Heckmondwike

Abbas was the passenger in a VW Jetta which sped away from police on Willans Road.

The vehicle was driven at double the speed limit, went through red lights and mounted a pavement.

The driver continued to try to get away despite puncturing the tyres of the car.

The car went on to a pedestrianised area at the back of Heckmondwike bus station where Abbas tried to run away.

He was caught by officers and taken to a police station where he was found to have 39 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in his underwear.

His mobile phone contained texts linking him to drug supply.

Abbas, of Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, pleaded guilty to two offences of sexual assault, two of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, failing to provide a breath specimen, disorderly conduct, having no insurance and having no licence.

Abbas has 26 previous convictions for 50 offences, including drink driving, failing to provide a breath specimen, being drunk in charge of a vehicle and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Richard Holland, mitigating, said Abbas had begun drug dealing when he was released from prison and was unable to find a job.

He said: "He had consumed four bottles of whisky and consumed an awful lot of drugs and his aim was to kill himself that day by driving in to something.

"He is rather surprised by his failed attempt."

He added: "In relation to the sexual assault, it is plainly a very unpleasant offence for the PCSO who was acting in the public spirit and trying to keep him there while the police arrived."

Abbas was jailed for four years and one month.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "He was completely out of it."