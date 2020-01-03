Drunk trainee accountant crashed car after Leeds night out

Have your say

A trainee accountant crashed into two parked cars in Pudsey while attempting to drive home drunk after a night out in Leeds city centre, a court heard.

Paramedics called police after spotting 21-year-old Archie Scott urinating in a street in Pudsey before getting behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard.

Scott crashed into two parked cars after driving a short distance while twice over the legal limit on Swinnow Road and Hough Side Road in Lowtown, Pudsey.

A woman who witnessed the crash had to jump out of the away to avoid being hit.

The court heard Scott had parked his car on a street near Bramley rail station before catching a train to work in Leeds on December 5.

Scott, of Grove Road, Pudsey, drank up to seven pints after going out with friends in Leeds city centre after work.

After the night out he caught a taxi back to where his car was parked in Pudsey.

Prosecutor, Lesley Cowling, said two ambulance crew members who were on duty in Pudsey saw Scott get out of a taxi before staggering around and urinating in the street just before 12.30am on December 6.

Miss Cowling said the ambulance crew suspected Scott was drunk and called police when they saw him get into the driver's seat.

Scott, who has no previous convictions, was breathalysed and was found to be double the legal limit for drink driving.

He admitted drink driving.

Amjid Javaid, mitigating, said Scott regularly parks near Bramley rail station before catching a train to work in Leeds.

Mr Javaid said Scott's car had previously been damaged while left overnight, adding: "Fearing his vehicle would be damaged he has made a stupid mistake of getting into his vehicle and driving a short distance to his home address around two miles away."

Mr Javaid added: "He fully accepts responsibility for his actions."

A probation officer told the court: "He went for a few drinks with friends after work and consumed around six or seven pints."

The probation officer added: "He did show a high level or remorse. It's clear this behaviour was out of character.

"He is in full time employment of two-and-a-half years as a trainee accountant."

Lead magistrate John Ashton sentenced Scott to a 20- month driving ban and a 12-month community order with 50 hours unpaid work.

Scott must pay £85 court costs and a £90 surcharge.