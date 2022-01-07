Drunk van driver swerving all over the A64 near York and caught by 'DIY rolling roadblock' is banned from the roads

Caravan technician Lee Ebbutt, 47, from Boston in Lincolnshire, was arrested near York on December 10 when other drivers spotted him swerving across the road.

He has now been given a three-year driving ban at York Magistrates Court after being found guilty of drink driving.

Lee Ebbutt, inset, and his van

Members of the public followed the white van after they saw Ebbutt strike the central reservation, and when it left the A64 and waited at traffic lights police were able to intercept it.

Some flashed their hazard lights to warn other drivers and effectively created a DIY rolling roadblock until police arrived.

Officers found a full bottle of whisky on the seat and said he appeared so intoxicated he struggled to get out of the vehicle and walk. He was arrested and taken into custody where he provided two evidential samples of breath at a reading of 169mg per 100ml, nearly five times over the legal limit.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We'd particularly like to thank the fast-acting members of the public who spotted Ebbutt, called the police and effectively set up a rolling roadblock to protect other drivers.