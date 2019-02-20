East Yorkshire burglary thwarted by off-duty police officer

An attempted burglary in Lund was foiled by an off-duty police officer who spotted a man trying to break into a pensioner's home.

The officer was suspicious when she heard a noise behind a house on North Road at around 11.30am on Tuesday, February 19.

More in crime: Hull man charged after assault victim's ear slashed near Iceland in Holderness Road

She saw a man behind the house who had allegedly tried the back door. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

The 27-year-old man was taken to a police station in Hull and has since been released under investigation.

More in crime: Man due in court after woman raped in Horsforth