A former public schoolboy accused of attempting to murder two children at his Church-owned cottage in Yorkshire has gone on trial.

George Edward Yates, 41, known as Ed, is accused of attacking the boy and girl at his rented home in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, in June 2022.

He slit the boy’s throat with a kitchen knife, pinning him to the sofa, before he was disarmed by the children’s eldest sibling, who managed to wrestle the blade from Yates.

Yates took the stand at Leeds Crown Court this week after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, though he admitted wounding both children.

The horrific attack took place in the village of Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate

The court heard he came from a successful Harrogate-based family, with two brothers who run their own businesses, and was educated at Giggleswick, a fee-paying boarding school in the Yorkshire Dales, before studying animation at the University of Leeds. He went on to a career in web development and marketing, but had not worked for two years at the time of the attack. He had been married but was divorced from his ex-wife in 2016.

Yates’ defence argument is based on his claim that he believed people were watching him with intent to kidnap and harm the children. He denies that he intended to kill them.

After the children had run away and been given help by two decorators working on a house in the village, Yates slit his wrists in the bathroom of his cottage and was found by police, having also taken an entire bottle of morphine he had stolen from his mother, who had been prescribed it following a car accident.

The prosecution counsel said Yates’ ex-wife had described him as at first being a ‘loving husband’ who then became ‘more difficult and paranoid about her being unfaithful.’ He added: “She said he drank when stressed, and thought people were conspiring against him. He could be controlling.

"He was under financial pressure and said he was going to give up his tenancy.”

The boy’s injuries were considered life-threatening and he had suffered severed jugular veins, nerves and muscles. Police who then searched the cottage found numerous knives and a home-made petrol incendiary device in the cellar.

When interviewed, Yates gave a short prepared statement in which he said he had believed there were ‘people outside the house with lasers’ and a ‘blue van that had come to kidnap them’.

His mother Jacqueline and brothers Robin and Jeremy said they had never seen any indication of violence or aggression in Yates, though they knew he was worried about money. He had occasional ‘ups and downs’ but they had not known him to suffer from a mental illness. His mother described him as ‘creative, bright and laid-back.’ A neighbour said he was ‘polite and private’.

Yates has been held in a secure mental hospital since his arrest, but has been found fit to stand trial despite being treated for a psychotic disorder.