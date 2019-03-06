Eight-year-old and 13-year-old boy hit by car in Yorkshire street

An 8-year-old and 13-year-old boy have been hit by a car in Hull.

The two boys were struck by a car as the crossed Preston Road at the junction with Marfleet Lane.

Their mother is at the scene where they are currently being treated for serious injuries.

Police said the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Humberside Police warned that travel in the area will be delayed – drivers are advised to avoid the area.

