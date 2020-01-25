Eight-year-old girl and man confirmed dead in house fire in Hull

A man and child have perished in a house fire in Hull, emergency services have confirmed.

The fire broke out at a house on Wensley Avenue in the city earlier on Saturday morning.

Wensley Avenue, Hull, where a fatal house fire occurred on Saturday morning

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service, as well as police and ambulance services, were called to the scene at 7.50am.

It has since been confirmed that a man and an eight-year-old girl have sadly died in the fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the girl was rescued from the building and taken to hospital, where she also died.

A statement from the fire service said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at a house on Wensley Avenue in Hull.

"Humberside Fire and Rescue, ambulance and police were called at 7.50am today to reports of a fire at a house. Emergency services worked to extinguish the fire and get the occupants out of the building.

"Tragically two people have died in the fire. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and an eight year-old girl, who had been taken to hospital, has sadly died.

"There will be a scene guard in place today as emergency services continue to work together to establish the cause of the fire."