Elderly man drove without licence for over 70 years after starting aged 12 in 1950, police say

Nottinghamshire’s Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said the Mini One driver, who was born in 1938, claimed he had been driving since the age of 12.The man was stopped near a Tesco Extra in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday evening.

In a post on Facebook, police said: “We can’t quite believe what happened … as the driver, who was born in 1938, coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance, since he was 12 (yes TWELVE) years old … and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police.

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured.