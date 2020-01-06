Elderly man seriously injured after burglars attack him with crowbar

An elderly man was attacked by burglars with a crowbar after disturbing them in his own home.

The man, who has been left seriously injured, was attacked in his home in Marfleet Lane in the early hours of this morning.

Humberside Police said the men were disturbed by the victim, who is in his 70s, and hit him with the crowbar.

Three men have since been arrested.

A police spokeswoman said: "We received a report at 6am this morning of a burglary on Marfleet Lane in Hull.

"We quickly deployed officers to the area and three men, aged 17, 24 and 31 were arrested nearby on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"A man in his 70s has sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"The men remain in custody at this time and anyone with information that could help with our investigation should call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/11767/20."