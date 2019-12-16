Elderly woman tied up with tape and assaulted during burglary in her own home

A 70-year-old woman was tied up with tape and subjected to a "prolonged assault" during a burglary at her home in Hull.

Police are investigating following the burglary which took place in Airedale, Hull, just after 8pm on Sunday.

A woman knocked on the victim's door, before barging into her house and pushing the woman to the floor.

Two men are then alleged to have entered the house, before bounding the woman with tape and ransacking the property.

She suffered injuries to her wrist as a result.

A silver Volkswagen gold was also stolen during the burglary.

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: "We are investigating an aggravated burglary that took place on Sunday 15 December at around 8.15pm.

"A 70 year-old woman has reported that she was subjected to a prolonged assault when a woman knocked at her door and barged into her house, pushing her to the ground.

"The intruder is then reported to have let two men into the house. They then searched the woman’s home, turning it upside down and further threatening her.

"A silver VW golf registration was also stolen during the burglary.

"The victim is extremely shaken by the incident and suffered injuries to her wrist and is now recovering from her ordeal.

"If you can help us identify the three people involved in this incident or have information that would help us with our enquiries please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/135998/19."