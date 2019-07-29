Electric gate company fined after six-year-old boy fatally crushed by sliding gate in Leeds

Electric gate manufacturers who made a sliding gate which killed a six-year-old boy in Leeds have been fined for the "tragic and wholly avoidable" incident.

Leeds Crown Court heard on Monday how the child was playing with friends in an underground car park on Leylands Road near to the city centre when the tragedy occurred.

The children were pushing the gate open and closed when is collapsed due to no endstop being fitted to the gate track, falling over and fatally crushing him.

An investigation found the gate had been manufactured by Bradford-based company Bradfabs Ltd., who later pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The company were fined £30,000, while also ordered to pay costs of £12,411.46.

Following the hearing at Leeds Crown Court, Health and Safety Executive inspector Julian Franklin said: “This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident, which could have been prevented by a thorough commissioning check before handing the gate over to the building occupier.”

“Companies should be aware the HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”