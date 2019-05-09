Emergency service communications project 'could face further delays', warns National Audit Office

A "critical" overhaul of the communications network used by Britain's emergency services is likely to be hit by further delays, Whitehall's spending watchdog has warned.

The Home Office has already pushed back the planned switch off of the existing Airwave system by three years, to 2022.

But a report from the National Audit Office raised doubts over whether the replacement for Airwave, the Emergency Services Network (ESN), will be ready by the new target date.

The project is expected to cost £3.1bn more than initially planned, while key technology for ESN is not yet proven in “real-world conditions”, the NAO said, highlighting delays, increased costs and poor value for money.

Sir Amyas Morse, head of the NAO, said: “The Home Office needs a comprehensive plan with a realistic timetable that properly considers risks and uncertainties. It has already been through one costly reset and is in danger of needing another unless it gets its house in order.”

Since 2000, emergency services have used a dedicated digital radio network known as Airwave. ESN is intended to match Airwave in all respects, allow users to take advantage of high-speed mobile data and save money by sharing an existing commercial 4G network.

It was expected that emergency services would start using ESN in September 2017, with the transition completed at the end of this year. But by 2017, the Home Office realised it was not achievable.

Last year the department announced a phased introduction of ESN services rather than launching the whole programme at once. The new plan is for Airwave to be switched off in December 2022.

A Home Office spokeswoman said ESN would deliver a “world-leading” communications network by 2022, saving £200m a year. She said: “It is already allowing people to make 999 calls from areas where it was previously impossible, with almost 400 new masts built so far in some of the most remote areas of Britain.

“When fully implemented, its mobile technology and infrastructure will transform the emergency response of police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews. This will result in faster and better treatment for victims.”