Emmerdale star Mark Jordon 'growled like a mad dog before attacking man after beer garden row'

Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon screamed 'I'll f****** kill you' and growled 'like a mad dog' before attacking a pensioner, a court heard.

Mr Jordon, 54, who plays Daz Spencer in the Yorkshire-based soap, allegedly bit 68-year-old Andrew Potts and pushed his partner Rosalind O'Neill after a row broke out in a beer garden in Oldham.

Giving evidence at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court, Mr Potts, 68, wiped away tears as he described the 'frightening' alleged assault.

Mr Jordon's co-stars Chris Chittell, who plays Eric Pollard, Nick Miles, who is Jimmy King in the soap, and Sammy Winward, who played Katie Sugden, sat in the front row of the public gallery for the hearing.

The court heard the row broke out outside the Farrars Arms on July 1, 2018, when Miss O'Neill made the comment 'I hope they are using protection' about Mr Jordon's daughter, who had been 'straddling' a boy in the beer garden.

"The next thing I see is Jordon on the other side of our bench screaming at Rosalind, and I mean really screaming," Mr Potts said.

"He said, 'That's my f****** daughter you are talking about'."

The jury was told Miss O'Neill apologised, but Mr Potts said: "I wouldn't let my daughter act like that in front of me."

CCTV footage showed the former Heartbeat actor having to be held back from Mr Potts.

Mr Potts said Mr Jordon was 'like a madman' and was dragged back as he screamed: "I'll f****** kill you, you old bastard."

He told the court he threw a couple of punches at Mr Jordon and the actor's nose started to bleed, although he said he did not strike him to the nose and believed he had taken cocaine.

Mr Potts said he believed Mr Jordon had 'got a line of coke' in the pub toilets and told police officers who later arrested the actor that he may have taken drugs.

He said: "I said test him for coke, he's off his head. They said to me 'we can't test him for coke because he wasn't driving'."

Keith Harrison, defending, suggested Mr Potts had called Mr Jordon's daughter a 'slag'.

Mr Potts said: "No, 100 per cent, not at all."

He also denied saying he had filmed the girl and would post it on YouTube, but told the court he might have said 'f*** off, you think you're clever because you're on TV' to Mr Jordon's girlfriend Laura Norton, 36, who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale.

Asked if he had called Jordon a 'dickhead', Mr Potts laughed and said: "He was acting like one."

The court heard Mr Potts and Miss O'Neill were escorted from the pub.

Mr Potts said that after walking some distance down the road, a taxi pulled up in front of them and Mr Jordon got out and pushed Miss O'Neill to the floor.

"I just seen this mountain of a man," Mr Potts said.

"I did kick him between his legs. He didn't flinch.

"He then came towards me and he was still screaming and shouting and his face was... it was just horrendous, he was growling like a mad dog."

Mr Potts said Mr Jordon bit his thumb and the palm of his hand, spitting out a chunk of skin, and the pair of them fell to the ground, where Mr Jordon bit his eyebrow.

He denied a suggestion from Mr Harrison that he had pushed Miss O'Neill out of the way before jumping on Mr Jordon's back and putting his fingers and thumb inside his mouth to grab his cheek.

Mr Jordon, who wore a striped T-shirt and suit jacket, denies affray, unlawfully wounding Mr Potts and the assault by beating of Miss O'Neill.

The trial continues.