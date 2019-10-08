Engineer paid Yorkshire woman £750 to sexually abuse young children online

Have your say

An automotive engineer has admitted paying two women - including one from Yorkshire - to sexually abuse children online, following a lengthy investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Dean Petley, 30, met the women, including Jodie Little, on an adult services website.

Jodie Little, 30, was jailed in August for 12 years and four months.

He paid her £750 between January 2017 and February 2018, to see her sexually abuse two young children.

Petley, of Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, paid the second woman £2,285 over three years to watch her sexually abuse a young girl.

In July last year the NCA became aware of Little and her expliccit online name and began an investigation.

She committed the offences on the adult services website, which provided adult escort and webcam services, from northern Cyprus.

She admitted nine offences. She was convicted of eight using Section 72 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 – legislation designed to prosecute British nationals in the UK for crimes committed abroad.

The investigation into Little generated new leads.

In October last year Petley was arrested after being identified as one of Little’s customers.

Online chat extracted from her devices showed he had asked her to perform sex acts in front of young children.

Little had sent Petley 10 electronic files, one of which showed her sexually abusing a very young girl and talking graphically about the child being raped.

NCA investigators rearrested Petley in May this year after further evidence was found on an encrypted hard drive at his home.

It contained screenshots of conversations with the second woman over two years and full facial images of her carrying out abuse with a small window of Petley watching it.

NCA officers discovered evidence of Petley instructing the woman about how to abuse the child, and the woman discussing what she would do for money.

The hard drive also contained a video almost 10 minutes long of the woman abusing the young girl. The screenshots show that on at least 10 different dates over three years the woman performed penetrative sexual activity in front of the victim and also sexually abused her.

Five indecent images of children were also found on the drive.

Petley pleaded guilty to 11 charges when he appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday. The unnamed woman has been charged but has not yet entered a plea.

Petley will be sentenced on November 8.

Jason Booth, NCA operations manager, said: “These are utterly abhorrent crimes and are examples of what the NCA is increasingly seeing with ever worsening cyber-enabled child sexual offending.

“The NCA knows that the scale and severity of offending against children are worsening.

“We and UK police arrest around 500 child sex offenders a month and safeguard about 700 children a month.

“There is no greater priority for us than protecting children.

“This investigation was possible because of our determination to make Jodie Little face justice. Distance is not a barrier for us in pursuing UK child sex offenders wherever they are.”