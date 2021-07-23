Philip Allott, commissioner for North Yorkshire, wants to see even tougher punitive measures brought forward for those who attack police officers, fire fighters and ambulance workers.

It comes as figures released this week reveal that nearly 700 assaults against emergency workers were recorded in the county and the City of York in the last 12 months alone.

Some 696 attacks were recorded over the past year – 177 of which resulted in the victim being injured.

Shockingly, attacks on police officers accounted for more than eight in ten of these incidents.

Mr Allott now wants new legislation currently going through Parliament to come into force as soon as possible with zero-tolerance for those who lash out at emergency workers doing their job.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will mean the maximum sentence for anyone found guilty of assaulting an emergency service worker, such as by thumping, kicking, pushing, shoving or spitting, is doubled to two years.

But Mr Allott says even now, when the law allows for a one-year maximum sentence for these assaults, a non-custodial sentence or a fine is too often the punishment handed out.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Philip Allott

New laws were previously brought forwards in November 2018 to double the maximum penalty from six months to one year for those who attack emergency service workers after the Protect the Protectors campaign, which was spearheaded by Halifax MP Holly Lynch.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Mr Allott said: “The sheer number of crimes where an emergency worker has been assaulted in North Yorkshire and York over the past year shocked me, and I know it will shock all those reading them too.

“These are individuals who are on the frontline and putting themselves in harm’s way who are being assaulted while working hard to protect us. It is only right we do everything we can to protect them in return by ensuring those who attack them go to prison.

“I completely back the doubling of the maximum sentence to two years and hope the law can be changed as quickly as possible.

Anybody who is convicted of assaulting an emergency services worker should be jailed, Mr Allott has said

"But, let’s be clear, those convicted can already be given a custodial sentence and all too often this punishment is not the one they receive. As these numbers show, the punishment handed out does not appear to be stopping offences. That must change.

“In my view, it’s simple - when someone attacks an emergency service worker, and unless they are detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act, nothing less than a custodial sentence will do and I will be writing to the court, at the time of sentencing, for anyone convicted of assaulting a police officer, PCSO, paramedic, firefighter or transport police in North Yorkshire and York to make that case.