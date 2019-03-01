Everything we know about "super-quick" Leeds Hugo Boss ram-raid

The Hugo Boss store on Vicar Lane was ram-raided on Thursday evening.

Here is everything we know about the incident:

High end clothing store Hugo Boss was ram-raided

- High end clothing store Hugo Boss was ram-raided on Thursday, February 28 just after 8pm.

- Police said four men in balaclavas in two cars targeted the store and rammed the windows - before going in with crowbars.

- They got away with clothing stuffed into bags and thrown into vehicles before driving off.

- Police said the robbery happened "super-quick" but one of the two vehicles involved, a small hatchback Fiesta was found half an hour later in Richmond Hill.

- The other vehicle involved was a 4x4 style vehicle.

High end clothing store Hugo Boss was ram-raided

- Duty inspector for West Yorkshire Police Tom Harrison said officers were scouring the streets and following up calls from members of the public.

- He said: "With the amount of CCTV in this day and age there's a high likelihood they will be caught on numerous devices. "The men were in dark clothing and either wearing masks or balaclavas."

- He appealed for information, saying: "We want to appeal to members of the public who witnessed this or have further information they should get in contact with West Yorkshire Police. Members of the public should be aware that if they are offered any goods from Hugo Boss at cut down prices that this may be related."

- Last year Leeds store Flannels was targeted by ram-raiders three times in eight months.