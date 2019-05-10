Everything you need to know about new TV series Britain's Deadliest Kids

A new true crime documentary series is set to give TV viewers a fresh insight into the events surrounding the shocking death of Leeds teacher Ann Maguire.

When is it on television? Britain's Deadliest Kids premieres at 10pm tomorrow, Saturday, May 11, on digital channel Quest Red and on the QuestOD app.

Will Cornick.

What is it about? The team behind the series say it will investigate "some of Britain’s most notorious, bone-chilling and fascinating murder cases committed by young offenders". Tomorrow's opening episode focuses on the fatal stabbing of Mrs Maguire at Corpus Christi Catholic College in Halton Moor by 15-year-old Will Cornick, one of her pupils.

Who is interviewed? The programme hears from the prosecution and defence barristers at Cornick's trial as well as Dr John Kent, a consultant forensic psychiatrist who assessed the teenager after his arrest. It also includes an interview with Zacc Capitano, who attended Corpus Christi at the same time as Cornick and was in school on the day of the attack in April 2014.

What does Zacc Capitano have to say? Zacc was not in the lesson where the stabbing took place but, recalling how word began to spread that something terrible had happened, he tells the programme: "From my English class I could see the front yard of the school and an ambulance response car turned up and then a police car turned up. I asked the teacher what was happening and the teacher said, oh, I don't know, nothing. Then one of our other teachers came through and said our lesson would be extended because there had been an incident with a teacher and I said to my teacher, I bet it's Will Cornick. She looked at me in shock as if to wonder how I knew. We didn't know the extent of what had happened because all of the pupils who were in the classroom with [Mrs Maguire] were taken down to the library and kept in the library to talk to the police. We only realised how serious it was closer to the end of the day when we found out that she had actually died at the hospital."

What happened after Mrs Maguire's murder? The death of the 61-year-old mother-of-two, from Moortown, prompted an enormous outpouring of grief across the city, with hundreds of people attending a memorial service at Leeds Town Hall. Cornick pleaded guilty to murder at Leeds Crown Court in November 2014 and was handed a life sentence. Mr Justice Coulson told him it was possible he could never be released, saying: “The attack was relentless, brutal and cowardly. This was a killing which you deliberately chose to commit in public. You killed Mrs Maguire in front of a classroom of 15 and 16-year-olds. The damage to them is incalculable. It was an attack on a woman in her sixties by a strapping teenager armed with a large knife. You have shown a total and chilling lack of remorse.”

Police stand guard at Corpus Christi Catholic College in Leeds after Mrs Maguire's death.

Which cases are featured in future episodes of the series? Other teenage criminals profiled include James Fairweather, who evaded the police for months while callously carrying out random attacks in Essex, and Lorraine Thorpe, who killed her father and another person in Ipswich when she was just 15.

Tributes to Mrs Maguire left outside Corpus Christi.