Ex Hull FC player Jansin Turgut seriously injured in fall at Ibiza Airport

Former Hull FC rugby league player Jansin Turgut is reported to be in a critical condition in hospital with "very serious" head injuries after a fall from height at Ibiza Airport.

The Hull-born 23-year-old ex-England Academy captain was taken to the Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic on the island at 3am on Monday morning after reportedly falling from a third storey car park at the airport.

He has suffered "very serious" head injuries according to Spanish emergency services.

A Spanish police source told the Daily Star online: "We can confirm it is him (Turgut) and he is in a very serious state in hospital.

"There is nothing more that we can say at the moment.

"We are looking into the incident and we are talking with his family."

Turgut he was sacked by Salford Red Devils early this month for an off field matter.

He had not played for Salford since their defeat to Hull at the start of April.

A statement on the Salford Red Devils website states: "Salford are saddened to hear of the severe injuries suffered by former player Jansin Turgut.

"It has been confirmed that the 23-year-old has been taken to Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic in Ibiza.

"The club are currently in contact with Jansin’s family, while further details are being established.

"Salford Red Devils wish Jansin a full and speedy recovery and request that all supporters remain respectful of his family’s privacy at this difficult time."