Extra Police officers to patrol Leeds legal red light district in Holbeck

Extra police officers are to be assigned to the management of a controversial scheme in Leeds that has been dubbed Britain's first 'legal red light zone'.

Community safety partnership Safer Leeds today announced that four more officers, partly funded by Leeds City Council, are to help reduce the impact that the 'managed approach' to street sex work is having on the lives of residents and businesses in the Holbeck area.

Safer Leeds - a body which includes the council and West Yorkshire Police - introduced the scheme back in October 2014.

It allows street sex workers to ply for trade without fear of arrest, in certain streets and within agreed hours providing they follow certain rules.

But complaints from residents have steadily risen in recent years, prompting Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn to raise concerns.

Some councillors have also called for proof that Safer Leeds can make the scheme work as originally intended.

Representatives from Safer Leeds, Leeds City Council, West Yorkshire Police and the charity Basis Yorkshire have now given a rare briefing about how the scheme is to evolve.

They said the additional police had begun work in the area in the past fortnight to provide a faster response to calls made to a dedicated police line, act on intelligence and use proactive enforcement measures.

There will also be a more focused approach to gathering and analysing data by the various agencies involved.

It comes ahead of a planned review of the approach which Safer Leeds chief executive Paul Money pledged would be as transparent as possible.