Eyewitnesses speak of ‘distress’ after bus driver stabbing in Sheffield city centre

Eyewitnesses have spoken of their distress at seeing a bus driver stabbed in Sheffield city centre today.

Emergency services were called to Arundel Gate shortly before 1:50pm this afternoon (Sunday, October 6), following reports that a 40-year-old man had been stabbed twice, once in the back and once in the leg.

Police at the scene near Sheffield's Crucible theatre today.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, and a 17-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

One eyewitness, Al-nanny on Twitter, said when he went past at around 2pm, a police car, a riot van, an ambulance responder and an ambulance were all at the scene.

He said there were also lots of people standing around ‘looking distressed’, including another bus driver, while paramedics treated the injured man.

The victim, he added, was lying on the floor with paramedics holding gauze on his back, but ‘looked alert from what he could tell’.

Another eyewitness, who didn’t want to be named, saw both the incident and what preceded it.

He said: “My shift leader and the security asked me to keep an eye on this homeless guy who was shouting at people.

“Then an hour later we see loads of people fighting and one guy being wrestled to the floor.

“30 seconds later an ambulance and loads of police arrive and one guy was laid on the floor.

“Another driver said the homeless man was shouting at people and the bus driver came out to tell him to go away and he stabbed him in the back.

“The homeless man then accidentally stabbed himself as well when he got wrestled to the floor.”

Police are now appealing for information about the incident and anyone who saw what happened is asked to please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 481 of 10 October 2019.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.