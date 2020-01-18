Family issue emotional tribute to 53-year-old Birstall murder victim as two teen boys remain in custody

Police investigating the murder of a 53-year-old man have formally named the victim today.

Robert Wilson, from Birstall, has been described as a 'loving and committed husband and father' by his family in an emotional statement released today via West Yorkshire Police.

Robert Wilson from Birstall

He was killed in Linthwaite, near Huddersfield, after apparently confronting a group of youths in Manchester Road. Another man, aged 39, was injured in the incident.

Two teenage boys, aged 18 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl, have been released from custody and face no further action.

'Warrants of further detention' have been granted to police for two other teen boys, aged 18 and 15, who remain in custody.

Mr Wilson’s family have released the following statement: "Robert was a loving and committed husband and father. As well as being loved and respected by work colleagues and friends. He leaves behind a devastated wife, Elaine, and two step children, Jack and Ella. The family would like to request privacy and respect during this difficult time"

Manchester Road in Linthwaite

A post mortem is being conducted today to determine a cause of death for Mr Wilson, whose family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 39-year-old man continues to be treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley of West Yorkshire Police, said: “A wide range of police enquiries remain ongoing into this extremely serious offence and we continue to hold two males in custody today.

“We will maintain increased police patrols in the Linthwaite area over the weekend to reassure residents as our enquiries continue. We continue to appeal for witnesses and CCTV and I again want to thank everyone who has come forwards with information to assist the investigation so far.”