Family of murdered Leeds dad Adam Chadwick renew plea to bring killers to justice

The family of murdered Leeds dad Adam Chadwick have marked the 11th anniversary of the fatal shooting with a plea to help bring his killers to justice.

Drained by years of grief and the knowledge that those responsible remain at large, Martin and Jackie Chadwick have moved to North Yorkshire in the hope of finding some peace away from the city where their son was shot on the day after his daughter's third birthday.

Adam Chadwick's parents, Martin and Jackie, were joined last year by granddaughter Ruby as they made public appeals for information. Picture: Simon Hulme

Adam was only 20 years old when he was injured during a struggle with unknown intruders at his sister’s home in Clifton Mount, Harehills, at around 10.40pm on June 24, 2008.

Those injuries proved too serious and he was pronounced dead in hospital two days later.

Martin said: "It's so horrific. It could have been anybody's house that night. We just want those people off the streets."

Keen footballer Adam Chadwick was 20 years old when he died in June 2008.

The couple were joined by Adam's daughter, Ruby, in marking the 10th anniversary last summer with a renewed appeal and a day spent out in Harehills spreading the word.

"We did that much last year that it exhausted us," Martin said. "To get nowhere, it was really disappointing.

"We've moved out of Leeds now. We want a quieter life really. We don't think we can do any more than we did last year. Hopefully we can make a go of it up here."

Martin said he believed it would require a significant reward or for those involved to have fallen out before someone would now consider talking, but they had not given up hope altogether.

Adam Chadwick had been visiting his sister's home in Clifton Mount, Harehills, when he was fatally shot.

"We will keep trying to appeal and to get justice, but it's so difficult," he said. "We just want that one person to come forward.

"I used the phrase that we're moving forward this year. We can't forget about it though. We will always want justice for him and our Ruby."

This year as in every year since Adam's murder, the weeks leading up to the anniversary have proved stressful.

Martin said: "It will never be normal. We should be celebrating Ruby's birthday but it's there in the back of your mind. It's hard to explain to people unless you go through it.

This e-fit image shows a woman who called at the house in Clifton Mount asking for 'Michelle' before returning with Adam Chadwick's killers.

"It does get to you and it does all come back to you. We just have to hope someone out there will get in touch."

As the couple seek to move forward, they are stepping back from the fundraising work they have done in the past for the sporting foundation set up in Adam's memory.

There are still some funds left to distribute though, with the latest recipients including Chapeltown FC and a school football tournament.

"It's a way to get his name out there and it will help kids there too," Martin said.

Mystery woman could hold key to the case

One focus of previous appeals by police has been a mystery woman who came to the door of the house in Clifton Road on the evening of June 24.

The woman is described as white, in her late 20s and 5ft 5in, with dark brown hair and olive skin.

She had been asking around for ‘Michelle’ and returned to the house again at 10.40pm that night.

But instead of being alone, she was now in the company of three unidentified men.

One of that group was carrying a Russian built Balkal converted gas handgun, which would soon be fired.

Within a short time of them coming to the door, a disturbance began and it was then that Adam suffered the gunshot injury that would prove to be fatal.

Another potential lead is a blue Ford Focus C-Max believed to have been used by the woman and three men.

CCTV footage showed it being stolen from Oatland Heights in Little London on June 11, almost a fortnight before the shooting.

It is known the getaway car went along Clifton Mount and turned right into Hudson Road before heading down towards Compton Road, where it was lost from view.

The next day the car was found abandoned at the corner of Chapeltown Road and Reginald Street in Chapeltown.

An unsuccessful attempt had been made to set fire to the vehicle.

Its genuine number plate – registration YH54 SBV – was still fitted, but one of the car’s regular wheels was missing and the vehicle’s “spacesaver” had been fitted to the rear offside in its place.

The investigation

Although the extensive inquiries carried out by detectives to date have failed to identify Adam's killers, West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team counts his murder among a number of long-running cases that remain under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley said: “Despite the years that have passed since the murder of Adam Chadwick, we remain very much committed to doing everything we can to get justice for his family.

“We still believe there are people out there who know who was involved that night, and that knowledge must surely weigh heavily on their consciences.

“We would urge them to think about the pain and loss that Adam’s family continue to go through, without knowing who was responsible for his death.

“It may be that loyalties or people’s situations have changed with the passage of time and that someone is now in a better position to tell us what they know.”

The commitment to the case show by investigators - and the support of family and others in the community over the years - is greatly appreciated by Martin and Jackie.

Martin said: "When we spoke to police and asked them if it's a cold case, they said it's not. That then gives you a bit of hope.

"The police officers are trying. They want answers and they want to solve this case. I think they're probably as frustrated as we are. We're just grateful that they keep going on."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pimento.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or on 0800 555 111.