Family of Yorkshire drug traffickers hand over land and property in Bradford purchased with ill-gotten gains

The NCA argued that Bradford-based Arshid Khan, 51, of Eastbrook, and Asif Khan, 43, of Thornbury near Pudsey, had profited from supplying Class A drugs over a considerable period of time. Some of these profits (£636,525) had been used to acquire land and property in Bradford and Shipley between 2005 and 2018 and were held in the names of family members, or limited companies controlled by family members.

These holdings included a block of flats in Bradford, houses in Shipley and land in both areas.

In April 2018 the NCA issued a claim for civil recovery in the High Court over these three properties and two pieces of land.

Police

The extended family in whose names the properties were registered or who had control of the companies holding the properties entered into a settlement which saw the NCA recover £530,000 in cash payment and removed the need for a trial.

There was no finding of criminal wrongdoing against the extended family members.