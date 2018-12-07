Family's tribute to Bradford man, 58, named as victim of fatal motorway crash near Preston

A 58-year-old man who died in a motorway crash near Preston has been named as John Fielding from Bradford.

The crash, on the M55 on November 23, also left his two granddaughters aged three and six, injured.

Mr Fielding's family paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: "John grew up in the Preston area but travelled around to various places before settling in the West Yorkshire area. Even though living in West Yorkshire, he was still a devoted and avid supporter of Preston North End.

“He is the son to Ivy, devoted husband to Julie and the dad to Sarah, Thomas and Jack. He is also the step father to Tom and Hannah. He has two brothers Richard and Stuart. John was also a loving Grandad to Courtney, Bradley, Florence and Daisy.

“John worked in the financial industry and made many friends through clients and customers.

John loved visiting Northumberland where he spent a lot of time with his family and Cockerpoo Barney on the beach.

“John has been taken away from us too soon and will be missed dearly.

“John’s family would like to add a special thank you to the paramedics, the off-duty air ambulance consultant who stopped to assist and the Royal Preston resus team who treated John with dignity and respect.”

The accident happened during the Friday evening rush-hour on November 23.

Mr Fielding's Jaguar F-Pace R Sport car was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 308, before hitting the hard shoulder barrier.

His three-year-old granddaughter suffered a broken leg and his six-year-old granddaughter received minor injuries.

Lancashire Police's investigation into the collision is ongoing.