Family's 'unbearable pain' after Yorkshire builder strangled ex-partner to death

The family of a woman who was strangled to death by her ex partner have today welcomed his life sentence, saying it prevents others having to endure the “unbearable pain” they have experienced.

Builder Adrian Michael Rodi (pictured) has been given a hospital order as he was sentenced for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility for killing Angela Rider.

Angela Rider

-> Man dies of serious injuries in Pontefract town centre

A judge at Leeds Crown Court said he cannot be released until assessments prove he no longer poses a danger to women. He will have to serve a minimum of nine years of a 20-year detention term before he can even be considered for parole.

The 50-year-old attacked Ms Rider and fled the scene after leaving her body in a house in Cawood, near Selby.

Police were called in the early hours of Monday 5 March following a report of an incident in the house. Officers attended and found Ms Rider’s body.

Adrian Rodi

Rodi fled North Yorkshire but police tracked him down to the Hawkshead area of Cumbria the next day and he was arrested. A post-mortem revealed that Ms Rider, 51, died of asphyxiation.

He was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter through diminished responsibility.

Family speak of 'unbearable pain'

In a joint family statement after today’s sentencing, Wendy Brown said: “On behalf of all the family, I Wendy, Angela’s mum, want to thank all of the officers involved in bringing Angela’s case to justice – from the first constables who knocked on our door with the horrendous news, to Karma Mellor, the QC who was wonderful.

“We thank the judge whose comments gave us comfort. It will never bring Angela back but it will prevent Adrian Rodi from causing this unbearable pain to another family.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of the North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team said: “This is a tragic case where he and Angela Ryder had been involved in a relationship littered with domestic abuse. It is so sad for the families involved that this relationship came to such a tragic end.

“My sympathies, and that of my team, go out to Angela’s family who have lost a loving mother, daughter and sister.

“The police work tirelessly with our partners to support victims of domestic abuse in all of its forms. It’s not just about violence but also about controlling a cohesive behaviour. I would plead with anyone who is suffering such abuse to contact the police on 101, or if it’s an emergency call 999."