Far-right bigot stopped by armed police in Leeds with stash of terrorist and killing technique manuals

A private investigator who was caught on camera making an anti-Muslim rant against London mayor Sadiq Khan has been jailed.

Far-right bigot Pawel Golaszewski, 34, was stopped by armed police on February 23 in Abbey Road, Leeds, and had his computers seized.

Police uncovered a stash of terrorist material, including detailed instructions on how to make weapons and various killing techniques.

He was sentenced to just over two years in prison at the Old Bailey on Friday, having been found guilty at the same court earlier this week of having terror manuals.

Judge Rebecca Poulet QC told him: "Most of these texts contained viable recipes and clear instructions for workable explosive devices or IEDs.

"These were written for someone without expert knowledge.

"They provide step-by-step instructions to inflict serious harm or death on a victim, including silent assassination techniques."

She said the evidence had showed that Golaszewski had views that were "Islamophobic and of an extreme right-wing nature".

Ms Poulet added: "Overall the mindset material, as it is referred to, and the objects found at your home and in your car create a concerning context to your possession of the indictment documents."

Golaszewski, who was arrested while wearing a Nationwide Security Services uniform, claimed he obtained the documents as research for work as a security guard and private investigator, as well as with his ambition to join the army.

Jurors were told police also seized a folding pocket knife, handcuffs, a survival knife in a sheath and two smoke grenades, which he claimed were for paint-balling.

Investigators found that, after speaking to the defendant's colleagues and analysis of his Facebook account, he had voiced "anti-Muslim and anti-immigration" views.

The defendant described Mr Khan in racist terms in a video retrieved from his hard drive and played to the jury.

In the footage dating back to 2016, he said: "It's like Islamisation of this country. Muslims, Muslims are everywhere and you know, it's too much for me.

"I'm not a big fan of them. We don't have them and we don't have all these problems in Poland."

Prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds told jurors: "The defendant presents as a deeply bigoted individual, espousing far-right causes and voicing racist, anti-Muslim and anti-immigration views.

"The Crown's position is that there can be no legitimate reason for someone working in this industry, as a security guard or front door bouncer, to need to possess such material.

"The world would be a very dangerous place if that was a legitimate reason."

Golaszewski, of Wensleydale Mews, Armley, Leeds, denied six counts of possessing terrorist documents,but was found guilty of all counts after a jury deliberated over two days.

He was sentenced to 26 months in jail with a year on extended licence.