'Fat naked man' performed sex act on himself in front of female student in Yorkshire street

Police in Yorkshire are investigating a disturbing incident in which a fat naked man performed a sex act in himself in front of a female student.

The incident occurred at 1.15pm on Sunday (18 November 2018) as the 20-year-old woman was walking alone on Windmill Lane in York onto the woodland cycle path in the direction of Hull Road.

Police have now issued an apology over the original appeal which the force has admitted 'went into too much detail'.

She was confronted by the man who stood in front of her. He was bare-chested and had his trousers pulled down around his ankles and he then performed a sex act on himself in front of her.

The man remained in the same location for around five minutes before making off.

The woman quickly walked away and reported the incident to the police.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the man, including a trawl of CCTV covering the area.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide public reassurance while the investigation continues.

The suspect is described as white with a very pale complexion, aged between 35 and 45 years, around 5ft 10in tall with a fat build. He has very little body hair and no obvious tattoos or scars.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference 12180215684 when providing details about this incident.