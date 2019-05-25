Father's horror as son nearly falls on knife taped to Killinghall park's monkey bars

A father has opened up about the horrific moment that his 13-year-old son discovered a knife blade taped to the monkey bars of his local park in Killinghall.

Police have described the incident as a "nasty and deliberate attempt to cause injury to a child," and Stephen Hankinson, whose son thankfully spotted the Stanley knife blade just in time before swinging on the bars, has called for more knife crime education and awareness in Harrogate district schools.

He told the Harrogate Advertiser: "You don't just get a prick on the finger with something like that, it could seriously injure someone or worse. it's absolutely horrendous. I'm just so relieved that my son found it in time - another time he might not have been so lucky, as you obviously don't expect to find something like that.

"It's such a shame that this happened, as The Glebe park is such a beautiful space in Killinghall, and is a real community hub. It's a great facility and is always totally immaculate."

After a serious attack at Valley Gardens last month, where two teenage boys were taken to hospital, and a man was stabbed outside The Hydro swimming pool earlier this month (in two separate, unrelated incidents), Mr Hankinson is alarmed about what's happening to the usually peaceful Harrogate district - and this latest sickening crime has only added to his fears.

He said: "It is a real concern, and has caused general unrest in the community. I am an absolute believer in education, not just telling someone off and punishing them. There needs to be more education in schools around the dangers and risks of knives and weapons. It's a complex and deep-rooted problem in society in general."

Police are appealing for information about the knife blade that was found at Killinghall village's park, known locally as 'The Glebe,' on May 23.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident has been reported to us, and the local policing team are aware. We have also passed the information on to the council. This has been a nasty and deliberate attempt to cause injury to a child.

"Our thanks go to the parent who disposed of the blade and checked the park for other items. Thankfully, none were found. Anyone who has any information about who was responsible should pass it on to the police on 101, quoting incident 507 of 23 May."